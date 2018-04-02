Tuesday Alert: Updated timing for severe storms.

New data from late Monday afternoon is putting a better focus on when severe storms will be most likely on Tuesday. All threats still in play: Tornadoes, damaging wind & hail. Showers and thunderstorms will move across the Tri-State overnight Monday, but should be finished by the Tuesday morning commute. Strong southerly winds will rapidly push temperatures up into the 60's and 70's by early afternoon. At his point, the models show a few thunderstorms firing ahead of the main line:

Above is the raw data from the NAM higher-resolution model. The arrows indicate wind direct and speed. Our graphics and local RPM model are very similar in placement of the storms, the time frame would be from 2-5 pm. Obviously, this is a time when kids are getting out of school and people are leaving work, so it will be very important to monitor weather conditions during this transition time. The greater threat for tornadoes will occur with these storms that can pop up ahead of the squall line.

Again, back to the NAM model, an organized line of storms is clearly shown pushing through southern Illinois in the 4-7 pm time frame. Damaging winds will be the main hazard with the line:

Again, a comparison of the NAM model (above) to our local RPM model below. Timing and depiction of the line are very close. Damaging winds will be especially likely if portions of the line bow out or break free of the main line.

Storms should be done by 9 pm. The passing cold front will send temperatures crashing back down into the upper 30's by Wednesday morning.