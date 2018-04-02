ALERT: Tornado Watch issued for most of Tri-State - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

breaking

ALERT: Tornado Watch issued for most of Tri-State

By Jeff Lyons, Chief Meteorologist
Connect
By Byron Douglas, Meteorologist
Connect
Thunderstorms Thunderstorms
TRI-STATE (WFIE) -

A tornado watch has been issued for most of the Tri-State and the risk for severe weather has been upgraded.

The highest winds in the U.S. will set-up across our area. Winds aloft from southwest 50-60 knots at 3,000 and 6,000 feet. That is a healthy clip just off the surface. Beyond that will don't have a lot of directional shear aloft.

The winds from the surface to 3,000 feet and above match the best timing for thunderstorms. The cold front will be closing fast...lifting the storms.

I just illustrated 6:30-7:00 p.m. but storms will start firing after 4:00 p.m. to the west. Before 3:00 p.m. the low-level jet and lift in the atmosphere don't appear to support severe storms. Also, due to the warm-air aloft and minus a cold front...this will suppress storm development.  

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly