ALERT: Tornado Watch issued for most of Tri-State

A tornado watch has been issued for most of the Tri-State and the risk for severe weather has been upgraded.

SPC is forecasting a Moderate Risk of severe weather today. Here are our Key Messages and graphical depictions of the areas at risk. You can find our latest forecast and watches here: https://t.co/QMmU4tBZDt pic.twitter.com/UdwNNPr4u9 — NWS SPC (@NWSSPC) April 3, 2018

The highest winds in the U.S. will set-up across our area. Winds aloft from southwest 50-60 knots at 3,000 and 6,000 feet. That is a healthy clip just off the surface. Beyond that will don't have a lot of directional shear aloft.

The winds from the surface to 3,000 feet and above match the best timing for thunderstorms. The cold front will be closing fast...lifting the storms.

I just illustrated 6:30-7:00 p.m. but storms will start firing after 4:00 p.m. to the west. Before 3:00 p.m. the low-level jet and lift in the atmosphere don't appear to support severe storms. Also, due to the warm-air aloft and minus a cold front...this will suppress storm development.

