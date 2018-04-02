Princeton community reacts to having a national champion in their midst

The students and staff of Princeton Community High School celebrated Notre Dame's national title win by wearing green to support Princeton native Jackie Young.

Students were encouraged to wear the green and gold today to celebrate former Tiger Jackie Young on her role in Notre Dame's 61-58 win over Mississippi State in the NCAA National Championship.

"I've lived here since I was 4 years old and I've never seen an athlete, boy or girl, as good as Jackie Young," said Princeton Community High School principal Steve Hauger. "She was just a quiet leader. If you didn't know who Jackie Young was you'd never be able to pick her out because she was so unassuming. She just wanted to fit in and be a student."

Jackie's former coach Charles Mair echoed Hauger's statement saying that Jackie was a leader on and off the court. "The community of Princeton embraced Jackie as their own, but more importantly than that Jackie is such a humble person she embraces the community and she wanted to win that championship for the community of Princeton," said Mair.

"She's just a good example to the younger kids and everyone in the community and she definitely worked hard at whatever she does," said Princeton Community High School senior Ava Little. Little played with Young as a sophomore.

Young holds numerous records for the Tigers and led Princeton to a state championship in 2015.

