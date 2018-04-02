Section 8 Voucher Wait List Opens for first time in 4.5 years in Evansville

Section 8 Voucher Wait List opens in Evansville for the first time in 4.5 years. (WFIE)

After 4.5 years, the wait is over for people in Evansville applying for Section 8 Vouchers. Starting Tuesday, the Evansville Housing Authority will accept applications to get on the waiting list.

People are expected to start lining up long before sunrise Tuesday morning. The line will start at yellow tape in front of the the Section 8 Office at Evansville Housing Authority and wrap around the building and down the street.

Of course, we do not know how long that line will be, but keep in mind the last time people had the opportunity to sign up for the wait list was 4.5 years ago.

Lining up for the rare opportunity at income based housing that is already hard to come by in Evansville. Getting on the Section 8 Voucher wait list requires jumping through hoops.

Aurora helps some of the most vulnerable navigate those obstacles. First comes getting the application and filling it out. Then figuring out the more tricky logistics.

"You have to figure out who's going to turn in that application?" says Aurora's Vision 1505 Team Lead Sierra Riordan.

Keep in mind, the line is essentially a wait list to get on the wait list and can last hours.

"Am I going to be able to go stand in line if I'm working a minimum wage job where I probably don't have sick days. I probably don't have vacation days to take to be able to go stand in that line? So will I get a family member who's reliable enough to go stand in that line for me or will I just have to go do it myself?" says Riordan.

Then, there is finding transportation. Once you make it, you are still behind hundreds of people. Everyone is waiting for a shot to get the voucher.

"It's going to be months, maybe even years. I mean 4.5 years people are just now getting housed, and they were there turning in their application 4.5 years ago," says Riordan.

Just because you are in line does not mean you automatically get the appropriate housing you need and can afford.

We plan to be there Tuesday and will have more on the process.

The Waiting List opens Tuesday, April 3 and closes Thursday, April 5.

You must submit your application in person at the Section 8 Office at 411 SE 8th Street, Evansville, IN 47713.

The hours are Tuesday and Wednesday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursday 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

You can find the printable application at the EHA website here.

