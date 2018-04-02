Police chase terminated after crash involving deputy

A Vanderburgh County Deputy has been involved in a crash.

It happened after 4:15 p.m. Monday at Highway 41 and Lynch.

Officials say Evansville Police were chasing a suspect, when another driver who didn't see what was happening, crashed into a deputy.

Witnesses tell us there is extensive damage to the cars involved, but it didn't look like anyone was hurt.

Authorities confirm the pursuit was terminated after the crash for safety reasons.

Witnesses tell us the suspect nearly hit several vehicles.

Authorities say the chase suspect appeared to be throwing drugs out of the car window.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.