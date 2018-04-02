Hi-Rail project extends Greenway to nearly 10-miles

A two-and-a-half mile expansion to Pigeon Creek Greenway is underway in Evansville.

The stretch runs along Highway 41 from Riverside Drive to Sycamore Street,

Crews just removed trees along Highway 41 to move forward with the next phase of the Greenway Hi-Rail project. The project has been in the works for a decade, but just recently received the proper funding to put the plans into action.

The Indiana Department of Transportation is funding 80% of the $2.2-million project. The Department of Parks and Recreation is footing the bill for the remaining 20%.

Executive Director Brian Holtz says they are learning from the existing Greenway which features are most important to include.

"We didn't include a lot of amenities, water fountains, lights, bicycle racks, benches. This new Hi-Rail section will include all of those things. The solar lights will be added, benches, water fountains, bike racks," said Holtz. "Those amenities will be added to this section. That's a plus. Also a plus I think is just the connectivity, so whether you're a bicyclist, a walker or a runner."

Construction on the Hi-Rail project is expected to be complete in November, and at that time that will make nearly 10 miles of continuous path along the Greenway.

