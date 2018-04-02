Hi-Rail project extends Greenway to nearly 10-miles

The students and staff of Princeton Community High School celebrated Notre Dame's national title win by wearing green to support Princeton native Jackie Young. Students were encouraged to wear the green and gold today to celebrate former Tiger Jackie Young on her role in Notre Dame's 61-58 win over Mississippi State in the NCAA National Championship.More >>
After 4.5 years, the wait is over for people in Evansville applying for Section 8 Vouchers. Starting Tuesday, the Evansville Housing Authority will accept applications to get on the waiting list.More >>
A Vanderburgh County Deputy has been involved in a crash. It happened after 4:15 p.m. Monday at Highway 41 and Lynch.More >>
A two-and-a-half mile expansion to Pigeon Creek Greenway is underway in Evansville.More >>
A vote is expected Monday night in Gibson County to establish a TIF district for a new VUTEQ facility in Princeton.More >>
The internet has seen the "Tide Pod challenge" and the "cinnamon challenge," but the most recent online challenge is dangerous, and perhaps, the most disturbing of them all.More >>
Longtime Alabama Rep. Jack Williams, former state GOP Chairman Marty Connors and Trina Healthcare CEO Ford Gilbert were arrested by the FBI Monday morning on federal charges in connection to a bribery case.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
At least five family members died in the crash, including a married couple and three of their adopted children.More >>
The young woman and her attorney say the hospital is responsible because the attacker was a patient discharged from the hospital earlier that day.More >>
A store clerk shot and killed a teen who was stealing a can of beer, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
The University of Alabama released a promo for a new series titled "Shop Talk" last week. Now, NBA superstar, LeBron James, is contending that Alabama has lifted concepts from a program on "Uninterrupted".More >>
The family says they were unaware of Disney Cruise Line’s policy to not permit women who have been pregnant for more than 24 weeks to board.More >>
It is an understatement to say 19-year-old Jacob Blanton is lucky to be alive.More >>
Same eyes, same lips, Madden and Moon have captured the hearts of many while spreading awareness about bullying.More >>
