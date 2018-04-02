Vote expected to establish TIF Area for VUTEQ

A vote is expected Monday night in Gibson County to establish a TIF district for a new VUTEQ facility in Princeton.

The Gibson County Commissioners already agreed to the idea of setting up a TIF district to support the new $27-million building, but now the decision goes to the Redevelopment Commission.

Officials say that this is just the first step in a long process that will include hearing from the public, gathering information, and sending out notices.

If passed the final vote will go before the Gibson County Commissioners.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.