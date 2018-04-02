Sinkhole repairs at Smothers Park

Workers were at Smothers Park hoping to remove dozens of pavers to make sure no more damage was done to the park.

Workers and city officials found the sinkhole was caused by a gap in materials. It was between the old part of the park near the Riverpark Center and the new construction of Smothers Park.

"It's kind of a combined effect of erosion and just the water being up and some material lose," Kevin Collignon the city engineer said.

The gap allowed water to come into the river wall which eroded the materials under the walking path.

But now a steel plate has been put in and the city is taking preventative measures to make sure this doesn't happen again.

"We removed more pavers in the area just to try and make sure that there was no more void underneath there to make sure it's safe," Collignon said.

And the flooding that caused the sinkhole was a new experience for all involved.

"It was always known that the park would flood in that area," Collignon said. "Like I said, it hasn't happened that severe since it's been built."

Contractors are working to put the pavers back in place this week, but with the severe weather expected in the next few days, it could get pushed back.

