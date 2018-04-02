Eagles take 3rd at Maryville Invitational

The University of Southern Indiana women's golf team placed third in the five-team Maryville Spring Invitational March 31 and April 1 in Eureka, Missouri. The tournament was hosted at the Aberdeen Golf Club with a par of 72.

Lindenwood University won the event with a plus-39 team score of 615 (303-312) with William Jewell College coming in second with a 644 (318-326). USI finished third with a final score of 665 (336-329), 89 over par.

Freshman Brooke Moser (Evansville, Indiana) was the Screaming Eagles top finisher, placing eighth with a two-day 160 (79-81). She also was eighth after first round with a 79, USI's top round of the tournament.

Moser also was joined in the top 15 by senior Taylor Howerton (Evansville, Indiana) and freshman Kiley Swisher (Williamsport, Indiana). Howerton tied for 11th with a 163 (83-80), while Swisher tied for 15th with a 173 (89-84).

The Eagles will return on April 8-9 in Weldon Springs, Missouri, for the University of Missouri-St. Louis Spring Invitational. USI rounds out the regular season portion of the schedule April 21-22 in the University of Illinois Springfield Spring Invitational in Springfield, Missouri.

Courtesy: USI Athletics