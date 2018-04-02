Johnson named GLVC POW

University of Southern Indiana senior outfielder Buddy Johnson was named the Great Lakes Valley Conference Player of the Week after leading the Screaming Eagles to four wins and back to .500 in the league. The award is the first of Johnson's career.

In six games, Johnson batted .520 (13-for-25) with 10 runs scored, 11 RBIs, and six doubles. The senior outfielder also set three USI single-game records in the series opener against the University of Wisconsin-Parkside – 10 RBIs, seven hits, four doubles – in the Eagles' 34-9 victory last Friday.

For the season, Johnson is batting .359 (33-for-92) with 20 runs scored, 12 doubles, and 26 RBIs. He also has a .489 slugging percentage and a .416 on-base percentage.

USI and Johnson continue the Eagles' 13-GM homestand April 7-8 when they host Lewis University for a four-game series. First pitch for Saturday's doubleheader is set for 2 p.m., while Sunday's twin bill is scheduled for noon.

Courtesy: USI Athletics