Work begins for $2.2M 'Hi-Rail' expansion

The Pigeon Creek Greenway path that runs through Evansville is getting a new addition.

Crews just finished removing trees for the 2.5 mile expansion. The stretch is called the Hi-Rail.

It runs along Highway 41 from Riverside Drive to Sycamore Street.

The path will feature solar powered lights, benches, and drinking fountains. Construction on the Hi-Rail is expected to be complete by November, but it's been in the works for a decade.

"This section has been in the works for probably the past 10 years looking at funding, looking at different options and getting other things completed, so this experience has been something that we've worked towards," Brian Holtz, Executive Director for the Department of Parks & Recreation, explained..

The Hi-Rail addition will make the Greenway a continuous 10 mile path. It costs $2.2 million.

