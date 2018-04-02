Traffic Alert: Crews working on SB Twin Bridge Tuesday

We have a traffic alert to pass along if you are heading over the Twin Bridges on Tuesday.

Crews will be working on the southbound bridge, so traffic will be down to one lane for those heading into Kentucky.

This is expected to start around 9 a.m. and wrap up around 2 p.m.

Crews were supposed to start the work Monday, but it was postponed.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.