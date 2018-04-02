USI-KWC Softball DH postponed

Due to heavy rain in the forecast and wet field conditions from the previous week's rain, University of Southern Indiana Softball's Midwest Region doubleheader against Kentucky Wesleyan College Tuesday at the USI Softball Field has been postponed to April 10 at 5 p.m.

The Screaming Eagles (17-14, 6-6 GLVC) return to action Saturday at noon when they travel to Kirksville, Missouri, to take on Truman State University in a Great Lakes Valley Conference doubleheader. USI also visits Quincy University Sunday for a noon doubleheader before coming bact to the USI Softball Field to take on KWC.

Courtesy: USI Athletics