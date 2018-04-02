Eagles 8th at WashU Invite

University of Southern Indiana Men's Track & Field finished eighth of 14 teams scoring six points at this weekend's WashU Invitational in St. Louis, Missouri.

Freshman sprinter Andrew Pierce (Muncie, Indiana) was one of the Screaming Eagles' top performers; collecting top 10 finishes in the 100 and 200 meters. He placed seventh in the 100 meters in 11.40 seconds and eighth in the 200 meters in 23.21 seconds.

Over 200 competitors were entered in the 5000 meters, where senior James Cecil (Owensboro, Kentucky) crossed the line in 21st in 14 minutes, 54.46 seconds. Sophomore Darin Lawrence (Indianapolis, Indiana) finished 57th in 15:26.84.

Freshman Grady Wilkinson (Mt. Carmel, Illinois) was 19th in the 10,000 meters, in another event that featured over 70 runners. He finished in 31:44.55, while senior Cain Parker (Petersburg, Indiana) finished 27th in 32:11.53.

USI will next be in action April 6-7 at the KWC Invitational in Owensboro, Kentucky.

Courtesy: USI Athletics