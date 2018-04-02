Comastri, Lincoln in Top 10 at WashU Invite

University of Southern Indiana Women's Track & Field freshman Jennifer Comastri (Indianapolis, Indiana) recorded her first-ever provisional time in the 10,000 meters at the WashU Invitational this weekend in St. Louis, Missouri.

Comastri finished third in the event, crossing the line in 36 minutes, 28.55 seconds. Her time is currently the seventh fastest in Division II. Senior Jessica Lincoln (Palatine, Illinois) was not far behind, finishing the 10,000 meters in 37:33.87 in seventh place.

Senior Melina Gryschka (Garbsen, Germany) led a number of Screaming Eagles in the 5000 meters, who placed five runners in the top 50 in an event that started over 130 competitors. Gryschka placed 13th in 17:38.75. She was followed by junior Kate Henrickson (Boonville, Indiana) in 20th and senior Bryce Cutler(Benzonia, Michigan) in 24th.

Freshman sprinter Dakota Gates (Columbus, Indiana) had a pair of top 10 runs, coming in 10th in the 100 meters in 13.40 seconds and eighth in the 200 meters in :28.09.

USI finished 6th of 12 teams with 15 points.

The Eagles make the short trip to Owensboro, Kentucky, for the KWC Invitational April 6-7.

