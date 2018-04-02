Men's golf finishes 9th in penultimate spring tournament

The University of Evansville earned a ninth-place team finish at the D.A. Weibring Intercollegiate following three rounds of competition at Weibring Golf Club in Normal, Ill.

Evansville sat in eighth after the opening day and continued its strong play with a team score of 298 in the final round for a two-day total of 913 (307 - 308 - 298). Capturing the team title was Duke, who finished with a team total of 871 (303 - 284 - 284) to give the Blue Devils a 15-stroke lead over second-place finishing Wisconsin.

After opening the tournament with an 80 in the first round, Tyler Gray returned to form in the final two rounds of competition with a one-under 71 and an even par 72 to close out the tournament. Gray's three-round total of 223 put him a tie for 15th at the finish as Gray finished just six strokes back of the individual medalist.

Freshman Spencer Wagner concluded a successful tournament with a 77 in the final round to give Wagner a total of 227 (74 - 77 - 76), placing him in a tie for 28th. Matthew Ladd was the third-lowest Purple Ace as the sophomore finished the three-round intercollegiate with a total of 232 (74 - 79 - 79) as Ladd finished in a tie for 54th.

Carding one of the best rounds on the final day of competition, Noah Reese made a 14-place jump up into a tie for 61st with a one-under 71 in the final round. Reese's 71 was his low round of 2017-18 so far and the second-lowest round in his collegiate career. Following Reese was Cameron Weyer who concluded the intercollegiate with a 79 in the third round for a total of 242 (82 - 81 - 79) placing him in a tie for 83rd.

Evansville wraps-up regular season action on April 9 and 10 at the Big Blue Intercollegiate at Hermitage Golf Club in Nasvhille, Tenn.

Courtesy: UE Athletics