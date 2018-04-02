Tornado & wind threat on Tuesday

April will take us on a wild ride this week; From thunderstorms with sleet on Sunday to a risk for tornadoes, hail and damaging winds on Tuesday. The Storm Prediction Center has put the entire Tri-State in an Enhanced Risk for severe weather on Tuesday. This risk extends through much of the Ohio and mid-Mississippi Valleys:

Tuesday's set-up will deliver 2 rounds of threats. Early in the afternoon in the noon to 3pm time frame, a few supercell thunderstorms may form out ahead of the front. These, if they form, would have the highest probability of producing tornadoes. Windy and warm conditions at the surface and very strong winds aloft will cause these storms to blow up very quickly:

The second round of threats will accompany the cold front/squall line. Damaging winds and hail will be the main threats at this point. This part of the system should move through in the 3pm to 7pm time frame. Schools will be releasing at this time and the afternoon commute will be starting. It will be very important to monitor the weather during these sensitive times.

It will be very warm on Tuesday. Temperatures will surge into the 70's and humidity will ramp up to give the air a muggy feel that we haven't experienced since last fall. The latest data shows highs climbing into the lower 70's. Skies may still be overcast, but the strong winds will warm us up anyway. If any sunshine breaks through, it could further strengthen the storms:

Strong winds will blow out of the south at 15-25 gusting up to 40 or more around the storms:

The severe weather threat should wind down once the front is to the east of the Tri-State late Tuesday night. You should review your severe weather plan now and be prepared for warnings and alerts on Tuesday. Be sure to download the free 14 First Alert App on your smart phone to get the warnings when you are on the go.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.