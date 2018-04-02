Man sentenced in Wyatt Hill shaken baby case - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Man sentenced in Wyatt Hill shaken baby case

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Bobby Rushing (Source: Hopkins County Jail) Bobby Rushing (Source: Hopkins County Jail)
Wyatt Hill (Source: Shelby Hill) Wyatt Hill (Source: Shelby Hill)
A judge in Hopkins County has sentenced Bobby Rushing to eight years in prison. 

He was accused in 2016 of shaking eight-month-old Wyatt Hill, causing severe brain injuries.

It was not clear at first if Wyatt would survive. He is left with blindness and seizures. 

Wyatt was in the courtroom Monday as Rushing was sentenced. 

