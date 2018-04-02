Man sentenced in Wyatt Hill shaken baby case

A judge in Hopkins County has sentenced Bobby Rushing to eight years in prison.

He was accused in 2016 of shaking eight-month-old Wyatt Hill, causing severe brain injuries.

It was not clear at first if Wyatt would survive. He is left with blindness and seizures.

JUST IN: Bobby Rushing sentenced to 8 years behind bars. Wyatt Hill was 8 months old when authorities say Rushing shook him, nearly killing him. He’s now 2 years old. Wyatt was in the courtroom today. Hear from his family starting today at 4. pic.twitter.com/L6a7muAJem — Evan Gorman (@Evan14news) April 2, 2018

Wyatt was in the courtroom Monday as Rushing was sentenced.

Evan Gorman spoke with the Hill family. He'll have live reports on 14 News.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.