ALERT: Tuesday severe weather update

I hope you had a fantastic Easter...at least the snow is done for now. We have an Alert Day for severe thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday night…the best timing appears to be after 4 p.m.
The Storm Prediction Center indicates we have an Enhanced Risk for strong thunderstorms with all storm threats in play including a tornado or two.
However, the primary threat will be damaging winds. The SPC upgraded our area from a marginal to an enhanced threat since Easter Sunday.
The best wind shear may set-up over western Kentucky and points south. High temps will surge into the mid to upper 70’s Tuesday afternoon and nose-dive into the mid-30s early Wednesday morning.
Storms in linear form Tuesday evening along a fast-moving cold front. Squall lines are known for producing damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.
More coming up on 14 News.
