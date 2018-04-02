HPD: Woman accused of severely beating child said 'she's a horrible person'

A Henderson woman is in jail after police say she severely beat a young child.

According to police, officers were called to the 300 block of South Alves St. Sunday afternoon for a call about a 4-year-old child who was not breathing.

Police say the child had several injuries and was taken to the Methodist Hospital in Henderson. At the hospital, detectives learned that the child had been severely beaten with bruises all over the child's body.

We're told the child had a brain bleed and had to be flown to Norton's Hospital in Louisville, KY. No word on the child's current condition.

The child's father and his fiancée, 21-year-old Cheyenne Littlepage, were brought in for questioning at the Henderson Police Department.

Police say Littlepage told them that she was extremely frustrated with the child, who they say is learning disabled. Police say Littlepage admitted to "tossing" the child to the ground, dropping the child, and shoving the child more than once.

According to the press release, Littlepage told investigators that "she could not believe that she did it and she is a horrible person."

Police say child's father was at work when officers arrived at the home.

Littlepage was arrested on a criminal abuse charge and taken to jail.

