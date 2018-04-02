LIVE: KY teachers in Frankfort to protest pension bill

Teachers from all over Kentucky are heading to Frankfort Monday.

They're going to spend their spring break letting lawmakers know how they feel about the pension bill that passed last week.

About a dozen teachers from Daviess County and Owensboro Public Schools left early Monday morning from the Daviess County bus garage.

We spoke to the Danielle Ellis, head of the local Kentucky Education Association, who is leading the way to the capitol.

"We are going to rally for the budget. Obviously, public employees lost pretty bad on Thursday, so today it's about the kids," Ellis said. "There's close to 70 programs that are going to be cut for education alone. So today is about going and rallying for the kids and hoping for the best for our kids and for the future of Kentucky."

The teachers will meet outside the KEA headquarters at 9 ET before heading to the capital building.

