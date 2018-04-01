Stringtown pothole causes drivers headaches - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Stringtown pothole causes drivers headaches

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

A pothole is causing drivers some headache. 

The hole is on Stringtown Road just north of Indiana 66. 

The pothole is just past Cardinal Drive on the northbound side.

There are multiple reports of drivers busting tires have come in. 

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly