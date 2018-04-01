Aces Baseball Gets Swept by Creighton

In the early spring chill of April in Omaha, the University of Baseball team battled back from an eleven run deficit late, only to come up short, falling to Creighton, 12-7 in the series finale at TD Ameritrade Park Sunday afternoon.



With game time temperatures hovering in the lower to middle 20s, the Purple Aces sent out freshman right hander Jace Burke to face the Blue Jays. Making his first start in two weeks, Burke gave up five runs in four hits and four walks across 2 1/3 innings of work, as UE found themselves in an early 5-1 hole.



"We just didn't come out ready to play on the mound today. I think that was the key," said University of Evansville head coach Wes Carrol. "The elements were very, very challenging. Probably the worst I've ever experienced."



Burke gave way to senior reliever Hunter Porterfield, who's luck wasn't much better, as Creighton touched the southpaw for three runs on four hits in one inning of work out the bullpen, leaving the Aces in an 8-1 deficit. Eventually falling behind 12-1, sophomore reliever Nathan Croner and senior reliever Dalton Horstmeier came in to toss 2 1/3 innings of scoreless work.



Down eleven runs after six frames, Evansville bats erupted in the seventh inning. Junior center fielder, Nate Reeder, substituting for sophomore Kenton Crews, got the ball rolling with an RBI double down the left field line, bringing in junior right fielder Matt Jones, cutting the deficit to 12-2. Sophomore left fielder Troy Beilsmith followed that up with a run-scoring lace to left, tallying Reeder, making it a 12-3 Creighton lead.



The Aces continued their comeback in the eighth inning, loading up the bases, then a wild pitch allowed freshman infielder Cooper Trinkle to race home from third, cutting the deficit to eight, at 12-4. Nate Reeder would follow that up with a hot shot to second, that resulted in a throwing error, allowing both sophomore infielder Craig Shepherd and senior catcher Andrew Tanous to tally, cutting the Creighton lead to 12-6. Senior pinch hitter Stewart Nelson capped the four-run uprising with an RBI rip to right, getting UE back within five at 12-7.



"I was really proud of our club", said Carroll. "In winning time, seventh, eighth and ninth inning, we fought and never gave up. We were getting on and off the field each and every inning. I felt like our guys had some quality trips to the plate and were able to scratch a couple of runs across."



However, the Purple Aces would draw no closer, going down in order in the ninth.



Evansville drops to 6-15 on the season. Creighton improves to 16-6.



"This weekend, we had a chance to win two out of three", said Carroll. "Unfortunately, we didn't have a chance to capitalize on the opportunity. But going into Valley play, similar to last year, we played better and better as opposed to non-conference. Hopefully our guys are ready to go next week at Missouri State.



However before the trip to Springfield, the Aces have a mid-week non-conference tilt on the road at Murray State in Kentucky Wednesday night.

Courtesy: University of Evansville