Princeton native Jackie Young returns to Notre Dame after championship win

According to police, officers were called to the 300 block of South Alves St. Sunday afternoon for a call about a 4-year-old child that was not breathing.More >>
According to police, officers were called to the 300 block of South Alves St. Sunday afternoon for a call about a 4-year-old child that was not breathing.More >>
Princeton native Jackie Young is a national champion after Notre Dame rallied and beat Mississippi State 61-58.More >>
Princeton native Jackie Young is a national champion after Notre Dame rallied and beat Mississippi State 61-58.More >>
A judge in Hopkins County has sentenced Bobby Rushing to eight years in prison. He was accused in 2016 of shaking eight-month-old Wyatt Hill.More >>
A judge in Hopkins County has sentenced Bobby Rushing to eight years in prison. He was accused in 2016 of shaking eight-month-old Wyatt Hill.More >>
I hope you had a fantastic Easter...at least the snow is done for now. We have an Alert Day for severe thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday night…More >>
I hope you had a fantastic Easter...at least the snow is done for now. We have an Alert Day for severe thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday night…More >>
Teachers from all over Kentucky are heading to Frankfort Monday.More >>
Teachers from all over Kentucky are heading to Frankfort Monday.More >>
The internet has seen the "Tide Pod challenge" and the "cinnamon challenge," but the most recent online challenge is dangerous, and perhaps, the most disturbing of them all.More >>
The internet has seen the "Tide Pod challenge" and the "cinnamon challenge," but the most recent online challenge is dangerous, and perhaps, the most disturbing of them all.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
The young woman and her attorney say the hospital is responsible because the attacker was a patient discharged from the hospital earlier that day.More >>
The young woman and her attorney say the hospital is responsible because the attacker was a patient discharged from the hospital earlier that day.More >>
A store clerk shot and killed a teen who was stealing a can of beer, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A store clerk shot and killed a teen who was stealing a can of beer, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
At least five family members died in the crash, including a married couple and three of their adopted children.More >>
At least five family members died in the crash, including a married couple and three of their adopted children.More >>
The family says they were unaware of Disney Cruise Line’s policy to not permit women who have been pregnant for more than 24 weeks to board.More >>
The family says they were unaware of Disney Cruise Line’s policy to not permit women who have been pregnant for more than 24 weeks to board.More >>
Lunch is on Little Caesars - and the now-defeated Virginia Cavaliers.More >>
Lunch is on Little Caesars - and the now-defeated Virginia Cavaliers.More >>
The beef products were shipped to institutional and retail locations in Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas and Wisconsin.More >>
The beef products were shipped to institutional and retail locations in Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas and Wisconsin.More >>
Longtime Alabama Rep. Jack Williams, former state GOP Chairman Marty Connors and Trina Healthcare CEO Ford Gilbert were arrested by the FBI Monday morning on federal charges in connection to a bribery case.More >>
Longtime Alabama Rep. Jack Williams, former state GOP Chairman Marty Connors and Trina Healthcare CEO Ford Gilbert were arrested by the FBI Monday morning on federal charges in connection to a bribery case.More >>
Same eyes, same lips, Madden and Moon have captured the hearts of many while spreading awareness about bullying.More >>
Same eyes, same lips, Madden and Moon have captured the hearts of many while spreading awareness about bullying.More >>