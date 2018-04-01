Princeton native Jackie Young returns to Notre Dame after champi - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Princeton native Jackie Young returns to Notre Dame after championship win

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer


Princeton native Jackie Young is a national champion after Notre Dame rallied and beat Mississippi State 61-58.

The team returned to South Bend Monday morning amid much fanfare

Young had the chance to win the second championship of her illustrious basketball career. She also led Princeton High School to a state title her junior year.

Young has now won a high school state championship and an NCAA national championship. 

