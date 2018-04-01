Princeton Native Jackie Young a national champ with win over Mississippi

Princeton native Jackie Young is a national champion after Notre Dame rallied and beat Mississippi State 61-58.

Young, had the chance to win the second championship of her illustrious basketball career.

She also led Princeton High School to a state title her junior year.

Jackie Young is a national champion!! Notre Dame wins a wild one, 61-58, over Mississippi State. Young has now won a high school state championship at Princeton AND an NCAA national championship with the Irish! Not many athletes can say that.... — Aaron Hancock (@aaronhancock14) April 2, 2018

Young has now won a high school state championship and an NCAA national championship.

NATIONAL CHAMPS BABY!!?????? — Jackie Young (@JackieYoung3) April 2, 2018

