Princeton Native Jackie Young a national champ with win over Mis - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Princeton Native Jackie Young a national champ with win over Mississippi

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) -

Princeton native Jackie Young is a national champion after Notre Dame rallied and beat Mississippi State 61-58.

Young, had the chance to win the second championship of her illustrious basketball career.

She also led Princeton High School to a state title her junior year.  

Young has now won a high school state championship and an NCAA national championship. 

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved. 
 

Powered by Frankly