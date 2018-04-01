KSP: Man arrested after leading police on 100 mph chase with 8-yr.-old in car

One man is in jail after he tried to run from police with an 8-year-old in the car.

Kentucky State Police tell us a trooper patrolling US 60 near Waverly saw a car with people in it who were not wearing seatbelts.

We're told when that trooper tried to stop the car, 34-year-old Blake Crawford, of Henderson, took off at 100 mph.

Authorities tell us the driver tried to escape by quickly turning into a driveway, but because of the speed, the car slid across the driveway and into a ditch.

KSP says Crawford had an 8-year-old and 33-year-old passenger in the car with him.

Crawford was arrested. He was taken to the Union County Detention Center.

He is facing several charges including Speeding 26 mph or more over the limit, Wanton Endangerment and Fleeing or Evading Police.

