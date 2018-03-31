Creighton Shocks Aces, with 9th Inning Comeback Win

Sophomore reliever-turned-starter Adam Lukas delivered his second straight lights-out performance, but it wasn't enough, as the University of Evansville baseball team was edged by Creighton University, 2-1, in Omaha Friday night.



Lukas, making his second start out of the bullpen, came out strong for the Purple Aces, striking out four through his first three innings of work. However, his Blue Jay counterpart, Ryan Tapani matched him throughout a scoreless first three frames, as the game settled in the pitchers duel.



In the fourth inning, sophomore outfielder Troy Beilsmith got hit by a Tapani pitch to lead off the frame. A Sam Troyer sacrifice bunt to first moved Beilsmith into scoring position with one out. However, Tapani bounced back to strike out freshman designated hitter Tanner Craig, putting the rally in jeopardy. Then, sophomore center fielder Kenton Crews delivered a clutch two out single to left, tallying Beilsmith for the opening tally of the game.



Lukas proceeded to dodge disaster through the next two frames, getting out of jams in the fourth and fifth frames, as Evansville maintained it's slender 1-0 frame.



However, the sixth inning was another matter, as a one-out walk and a steal put Creighton's Will Robertson on second with one out. Lukas came back with a strikeout and appeared to be on the verge of getting out of another jam, when Ryan Mantle lifted a fly to shallow left that just eluded a diving Troy Beilsmith, allowing Robertson to tally the equalizer, making it 1-1 after six innings.



Lukas' night would stop the bleeding and his night would end after six innings. His final line was another impressive one, allowing one run on on four hits and four walks, while striking out five.



Senior hurler Jimmy Ward would take over to start the seventh, and after striking out the first batter he faced, Parker Upton lifted a double to the gap in left-center, which would quickly end Ward's night, as he gave way to Ryan Brady. One out away from preventing the go-ahead run from scoring, Isaac Collins sent a hot shot second that senior second baseman couldn't handle. The ensuing error allowed Upton to score, making it 2-1 Blue Jays.



That's all Creighton could manage on the night, but it was enough, as the Aces went quietly in th eighth and ninth frames, as Ward was the touch luck loser, while Tapani, who went 7 2/3 innings, allowing just two hits while striking out five, picked up the win, improving to 5-0. UE fell to 6-13 on the season. The Blue Jays improved to 14-6 on the year.



Evansville and Creighton are back at it again Saturday afternoon in Creighton, with the Purple Aces sending junior left hander Alex Weigand to the hill, and the Blue Jays countering with Mitch Ragan. First pitch from Omaha's TD Ameritrade Park is at 2 p.m. Joe Downs will have the radio play-by-play on 91.5-FM WUEV.

Courtesy: UE Sports Information Dept, Copyright 2018, WFIE, All rights reserved.