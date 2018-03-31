Pete Rose speaks, entertains at Victory Theatre

It was a memorable night for several hundred people at Victory Theatre as Charlie Hustle himself, the hit king, was in town for an evening with Pete Rose.

Rose spent the night telling stories about everything from his little league day, and first breaking into the big leagues to playing in the hey-days of the Big Red Machine and breaking Ty Cobb's hit record.

Despite having a major-league record 4,256 hits, the individual records aren't what matters most to Rose.

Of course, Rose is still banned from the Hall of Fame since he allegedly bet on baseball when he was the Reds manager.

