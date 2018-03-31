Firefighters get unique live structure fire training opportunity

Firefighters in Daviess County got a unique opportunity to train on a live structure fire.

The training took place at an abandoned house off Highway 54 in Philpot.

Firefighters ignited certain rooms of the house in a controlled burn, then studied how the fire developed, moved, and grew before putting it out.

"It's not very often when we actually get to burn a house. It's probably been five or six years in this area since the last one we burned," said Bob Newman.

Newman serves as the fire chief for the Thurston Philpot Fire Department.

"It's good training for a lot of the new guys because they don't see fire unless it's in training, and it' very rare that we do get to burn one," Newman continued.

For some firefighters, it was the first time they were exposed to a structure fire. For others, the chance to go over the basics again was a nice refresher.

"You know we're handling hoses, handling ladders, flowing water, putting all our PPE on getting used to being on air. It's the full gambit of everything to do with being a firefighter," said Lieutenant Keith Hurm of the Daviess County Fire Department. "This gives all the firefighters a chance to see what a real live fire situation is like."

Hurm says the live fire training is the culmination of about six weeks of training the local fire departments underwent.

