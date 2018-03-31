Thunderbolts Fall in Knoxville

The Thunderbolts and the Knoxville Ice Bears wrapped up their regular season series in Knoxville and despite Ian Sylves making some huge saves for Evansville, the Ice Bears would dominate at home, winning 5-0.

The Bolts return home to take on the Fayetteville Marksmen on Friday, April 6 at 7:15 p.m. CST, which will be Fan Appreciation Night. After the game the Bolts head off for the regular season finale in Macon on Saturday, April 7, face-off at 6:35 p.m. CST.

