Aces Softball Takes Second Straight Series

A 5-run third inning spearheaded a 7-1 victory for the University of Evansville softball team over Loyola to clinch the series on Saturday afternoon.

“We talked a lot yesterday after the second game about our offensive game plan with an emphasis of sticking with it and executing,” Purple Aces head coach Mat Mundell explained. “We came out and did it today. I was really proud of our approach at the plate. Any time you can take a road series, it is big.”

Evansville has now won four out of five games after an 0-3 start to Missouri Valley Conference play. The Aces sit at 11-19 and 4-4 in the league going into a Thursday road tilt at Butler and a weekend home series versus Missouri State.

In the first inning, the Aces got on the board when a Lindsay Renneisen single plated Mea Adams. After Loyola tied it up, the Aces turned the game around with a big third inning.

Five runs came home for UE, all with two outs. Renneisen got it started with a single before coming home on a Morgan Florey double. Next up was McKenzie Johnson, who delivered a 2-run home run. Evansville added four more hits in the frame with Bailee Bostic, Bailee Porter, Adams and Brittany Hay all helping to put together the 5-run inning.

One more run scored late in the contest as the Aces clinched the 7-1 win. Florey had another stellar day in the circle. In another seven inning performance, Florey allowed just four hits. She has won four games over the last two weekends of action.

