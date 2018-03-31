Eagles complete sweep of Rangers

The University of Southern Indiana baseball team completed a four-game sweep of the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, 6-5 and 10-0, Saturday morning and afternoon at the USI Baseball Field. USI watches its record go to 12-13 overall and 4-4 in the GLVC, while UW-Parkside goes to 1-16 in 2018, 0-4 GLVC.

Game 1:

The Screaming Eagles rallied from a pair of three-run deficits to take the opening game in extra innings, 6-5. Freshman centerfielder Bryce Krizan (Mt. Vernon, Indiana) scored the game-winning tally in the top of the ninth of the seven frame contest on a ground-out RBI by senior third baseman/right-handed pitcher Nick Gobert (Jasper, Indiana).

Gobert (2-2) also picked up the win in relief during the opening game. The senior right-hander got the Eagles out of a bases load jam in the eighth before pitching a perfect ninth for the win. He allowed one hit and struck out two in the two innings of work.

It was the Rangers that jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second inning and 4-1 after four frames. USI tied the game, 4-4, and forced extra baseball in the top of the seventh when senior leftfielder Drake McNamara(Mt. Vernon, Indiana) hit a three-run blast to left field. McNamara finished the game with four hits, two runs scored, and three RBIs.

The Eagles took their first lead of the game in the eighth, 5-4, when senior rightfielder Buddy Johnson(Shelbyville, Kentucky) scored after sophomore catcher Wyatt Daly (Newbugh, Indiana) hit into a double play. UW-Parkside bounce back in the bottom half of the frame to tie the game, 5-5, and set the stage for the ninth.

USI junior right-hander Austin Krizan (Mt. Vernon, Indiana) started for USI and got the no-decision. Krizan allowed five runs, four earned, on 13 hits, while striking out seven in seven-plus innings of work.

Game 2:

USI senior third baseman Nick Gobert went three-for-four with four runs scored, two RBIs, and three doubles to lead the Eagles to a 10-0 nightcap victory over UW-Parkside. Gobert finished the doubleheader with four hits overall, all doubles, in nine plate appearances.

The Eagles scored in five of the seven inning of the nightcap, posting two in the first; three in third; one in fourth; three in the fifth; and one in the sixth to complete the shutout.

On the mound, junior left-hander Chase Partain (Evansville, Indiana) posted his first victory of the season. Partain (1-1) struck out a season-high five batters, while scattering four hits and two walks over five innings of work.

The Next Series.

The Eagles continue the 13-game homestand April 7-8 when Lewis University comes in for a four-game GLVC series at the USI Baseball Field. Game times are set for 2 p.m. April 7 and noon April 8.

USI leads the all-time series with the Flyers, 61-58, after splitting a four-game series last spring at the USI Baseball Field.

Courtesy: University of Southern Indiana Athletics

