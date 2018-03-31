Hundreds gather for 71st annual West Side Nut Club Easter Egg hunt

It was nuts at the West Side Nut Club's Annual Easter Egg hunt.More >>
It was nuts at the West Side Nut Club's Annual Easter Egg hunt.More >>
The monthly test for the Tornado Warning Siren System will sound off on Sunday. Jasper Police Department says at 4 p.m.More >>
The monthly test for the Tornado Warning Siren System will sound off on Sunday. Jasper Police Department says at 4 p.m.More >>
The sirens sounded on Evansville's west side Friday morning.More >>
The sirens sounded on Evansville's west side Friday morning.More >>
We spoke to local lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, and asked them why they voted the way they did on Senate Bill 151.More >>
We spoke to local lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, and asked them why they voted the way they did on Senate Bill 151.More >>
The body of Hopkinsville Police Officer Phillip Meacham was escorted home today by a police motorcade.More >>
The body of Hopkinsville Police Officer Phillip Meacham was escorted home today by a police motorcade.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
Millington parents are behind bars, accused of abusing their 9-year-old daughter after the girl was caught trying to steal food from her teacher.More >>
Millington parents are behind bars, accused of abusing their 9-year-old daughter after the girl was caught trying to steal food from her teacher.More >>
Chef Michael Hunter carved a deer leg in the window of his restaurant during a protest in Toronto on March 23.More >>
Chef Michael Hunter carved a deer leg in the window of his restaurant during a protest in Toronto on March 23.More >>
Officer Blane Salamoni, one of two officers on the scene of the shooting, was termination after a review by internal affairs.More >>
Officer Blane Salamoni, one of two officers on the scene of the shooting, was termination after a review by internal affairs.More >>
PFP Enterprises LLC and Texas Meat Packers have issued a recall for more than 7100 pounds of raw beef.More >>
PFP Enterprises LLC and Texas Meat Packers have issued a recall for more than 7100 pounds of raw beef.More >>