Hundreds gather for 71st annual West Side Nut Club Easter Egg hunt

This was the 71st year for the event (WFIE)

It was nuts at the West Side Nut Club's Annual Easter Egg hunt.

Hundreds gathered to hunt eggs, get prizes, and eat candy.

This was the 71st year for the event.

Over 12,000 eggs were hidden and kids from kindergarten to third-grade took part.

Organizers said although it was a lot of work setting it up, seeing smiles on the kid's faces made it special.

"I was as excited as those kids were when they counted down you know? I've been planning and working this for quite some time, and the whole group came together, and all the Nut Clubbers come out for this," said West Side Nut Clubber Terry Wilson. "We had over 100 guys today stuffing eggs starting at 7:30 in the morning; so it's a blessing really."

Nut Club officials said the event was a success, and they are looking forward to their next event.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.