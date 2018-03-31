EPD bomb squad builds special Easter eggs for visual impaired ki - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

EPD bomb squad builds special Easter eggs for visual impaired kids

Easter egg hunts have been a holiday tradition for over 100 years, but what if you can't actually see the eggs? 

The Evansville Police Department's bomb squad built beeping Easter eggs so kids with visual impairments could take part in the hunt. 

Our photojournalist Adam Pyle was there and shows you how this special event takes place.

