EPD bomb squad builds beeping Easter eggs for kids with visual i

EPD bomb squad builds beeping Easter eggs for kids with visual impairments

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
(Source: EPD) (Source: EPD)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Easter egg hunts have been a holiday tradition for over 100 years, but what if you can't actually see the eggs? 

The Evansville Police Department's bomb squad built beeping Easter eggs so kids with visual impairments could take part in the hunt. 

Our photojournalist Adam Pyle was there and shows us this special event.

