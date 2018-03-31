Weekend weather update: Windy, wet, and white for some.

Spring in the Tri-State always brings wild swings in the weather. This weekend will offer a little something for everyone. Sunny skies on Saturday morning will give way to clouds and rain by afternoon. Temperatures will rise into the 60's, aided by south winds gusting up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds will pick up through the afternoon:

The RPM model now brings rain in from the northwest by the middle of the afternoon on Saturday...the rain will be ahead of a cold front that will drop temperatures into the 30's by Sunday morning.

Rain reaches all the way into Kentucky late Saturday night and early Sunday morning:

With temperatures in the upper 30's on Sunday evening, rain may mix with snow at times, especially in the northern half of the area. Saturday's models have trended the snow more to the north:

All precip should come to an end by Sunday night. Temperatures will remain colder than normal, with lows on Monday in the 30's.

Potential snow amounts have backed off and moved more to the north. If any accumulation occurs--and it will be difficult with warm ground conditions--it will be along and north of the Ohio River, with areas north of I-64 having the best chance of light accumulations. More significant accumulations are still possible across central Indiana and Illinois.

Next week will kick off with a warm-up on Monday and a chance for thunderstorms on Tuesday.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.