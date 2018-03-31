Jasper's tornado warning system to be tested Sunday

The monthly test for the Tornado Warning Siren System will sound off on Sunday.

Jasper Police Department says at 4 p.m. Sunday, all 10 sirens in the city will be active. At this time, the cable interrupter will also be tested for Huntingburg and Jasper.

The first day of each month is the designated test day, which was selected by the Jasper Police Department and the Board of Public Works.

