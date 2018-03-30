Easter snow looking more likely; significant accumulation possible.

The late model data on Friday continues a trend toward accumulating snow on Easter Sunday for much of the Tri-State. Warm ground temperatures will likely melt a lot of the snow as it hits the surface, but it may accumulate on grassy areas. If snowfall rates are heavier, slushy roads may result as surface temperatures are forecast to remain very close to freezing. Here is what Friday night's RPM model is showing for potential snowfall on Sunday afternoon:

The timing has sped up a bit from earlier model forecasts and generally targets Sunday afternoon. Snow or a rain/snow mix will likely begin over Illinois and expand east into Indiana:

By 4:00, the RPM model shows the rain/snow line dropping south of the Ohio River. Again, warm surface temps should cause much of the snow to melt as it hits the ground:

The event should be winding down by the early evening hours:

Late-season (anytime after the first day of Spring) snows are rare, especially into April. The last time the Tri-State had significant accumulating snow was back in 1982. We've had measurable snow as late as April 18th.

The snow won't stick around long, if it does materialize...Temps are set to push toward 70 on Tuesday as thunderstorms move into the region.

