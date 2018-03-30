Senator Ridley, Representative Mills weigh in on SB 151

We spoke to local lawmakers on both sides to ask them why they voted the way they did on Senate Bill 151.

In just seven hours, Kentucky lawmakers introduced and passed a 291 page overhaul of the state's pension system Thursday.

The proposal was only made available to the public after the vote early Friday morning.

We spoke to local lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, and asked them why they voted the way they did.

"The papers were still hot when they were delivered," said Democratic Senator Dorsey Ridley. He says the bill was so fresh, it felt like it had come right off the printer.

How could lawmakers know what they're actually voting on with so little time to review it?

Republican Representative Robby Mills says he and his caucus were briefed on highlights of the bill, knowing the main points.

"Our caucus had a two hour meeting. We were informed and briefed on it," said Mills. "That was where our understanding came from. To be quite honest with you, when you take bits and pieces of a bill that you've been studying and talking about for two months, and parts of that becomes a bill, it's pretty easy to say 'I like that' or 'I don't like that,'" he explained.

Critics say, the move seems unfair.

"It was not a fair process. Was it legal? I don't know. It's going to be tried in court," said Senator Ridley.



In the bill that passed, pension benefits are largely the same for current retirees and active teachers. Current teachers will be limited on the number of sick days they can put toward retirement. The biggest change coming may affect the future of public education, attracting and keeping new teachers.

Anyone hired after July 1st, must now be part of a 401-k style cash hybrid balance plan. As for cost of living adjustments, knows as COLAs, will remain at 1.5%.

"There was about $4 billion savings on COLAs," said Representative Mills. "When you remove that, this bill saves about $500 million over the 20 year period. But, the biggest savings is actually changing the structure of the pension, and going to the cash hybrid balance."

Kentucky Education Association President Stephanie Winkler encouraged teachers to keep rallying against the bill.

"We don't get into this for money, we get into it for kids," Winkler said. "I don't take this position lightly. We are at a crossroads here, and if we go the wrong way it's going to be to our commonwealths detriment. Period."

