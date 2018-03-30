Eagles finish record-breaking day with sweep

The University of Southern Indiana baseball team set five records in the opener and swept a doubleheader University of Wisconsin-Parkside, 34-9 and 7-0, Friday afternoon at the USI Baseball Field. USI watches its record go to 10-13 overall and 2-4 in the GLVC, while UW-Parkside goes to1-14 in 2018 and starts GLVC-play 0-12 GLVC.



The Screaming Eagles and the Rangers will conclude the four-game set Saturday with an early start time of 9 a.m. due to the forecast of rain tomorrow afternoon.



Game 1:

USI senior rightfielder Buddy Johnson (Shelbyville, Kentucky) led the Eagles to a record-breaking 34-9 victory in the opening game. Johnson set USI single-game records with 10 RBIs, seven hits, and four double.



The 10 RBIs shattered a record that was set in 1984 by Van Hook and tied in 2001 by Greg Baisden, while the seven hits snapped a mark that had been tied three times since 1993 when Matt Vince had six hits versus Saint Joseph's College. The four doubles broke the mark of three that had been tied seven times since 1994 when Barry Strauser set the mark also against Saint Joseph's.



In addition to Johnson, junior second baseman Jacob Fleming (Evansville, Indiana) scored a USI single game record seven runs and tied a program mark with four walks. The seven runs snapped a record that was set by Vince in 1993 versus the Pumas.



As a team, the Eagles posted a program record 34 runs that broke a record set in 1993 versus Saint Joseph's during the GLVC Tournament championship run. USI scored in seven of the nine innings, putting up three in the third; eight in the fourth; five in the fifth; four in the sixth; two in the seventh; seven in the eighth; and five in the ninth.



On the mound, senior right-hander Devin Williams (Evansville, Indiana) picked up his second win of the year. Williams (2-3) went six innings, allowing six runs on 12 hits and two walks. He also struck out four in the six frames of work.



Game 2:

USI senior right-hander Kyle Griffin (Morganfield, Kentucky) recorded his first shutout of 2018 and led the Eagles to a 7-0 nightcap victory over UW-Parkside. Griffin (3-2) scattered four hits and one walk over the seven-inning game, while striking out a season-high 10 batters.



The Eagles provided all of the offense Griffin would need in the first inning when junior second baseman Jacob Fleming scored from second base on a fielding error on a ground ball by senior first baseman/leftfielder Drake McNamara (Mt. Vernon, Indiana). USI would go on to score two in the second to make the score, 3-0, before sealing the win with three in the sixth and one in the seventh for the 7-0 final.



Senior rightfielder Buddy Johnson added two more hits to his total in the nightcap and finished the day nine-for-11 at the plate.

