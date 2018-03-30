Softball splits doubleheader against Loyola

Day one at Loyola saw the University of Evansville softball team split a doubleheader against the Ramblers. UE took game one, 4-3, before Loyola shut out Evansville in game two by a 2-0 final.

The teams will play the rubber match on Saturday at a new time – 12 p.m. The game was pushed back an hour due to weather. Box scores from today are not available at this time.

“I thought we did a good job attacking our pitches in game one, but we really played into what Loyola wanted in the second game,” UE head coach Mat Mundell said. “Our pitchers threw great all day and we were able to make some nice plays defensively.”

Morgan Florey was the star in game one, tossing seven innings. She gave up three runs, two earned, on just two hits. Florey struck out 13 Rambler batters in the effort. She also contributed offensively. With the Ramblers up 1-0 in the top of the fourth, her 2-run double gave Evansville the lead for good.

Brittany Hay added some insurance in the top of the fifth, notching her second home run in as many weekends. A 2-run shot gave the Purple Aces some insurance, extending the lead to 4-1. Those runs would be important as LUC got within one in the seventh, but Florey buckled down to clinch the 4-3 win.

Loyola rode the arm of Kiley Jones to a 2-0 win in game two. Jones allowed just two UE hits in the contest while the offense for the Ramblers supplied a pair of solo home runs.

McKenzie Johnson and Hay picked up the hits for UE.

Saturday’s finale has been moved to a 12 p.m. start time due to the anticipated weather in the Chicago area.

