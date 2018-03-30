Hancock Co Schools close Friday; educators demonstrate, do good deeds

Hancock County School district was one of several across Kentucky to call off school on Friday.

Many of their educators joined the hundreds of others from across the state in opposition of the recently passed Senate Bill 151.

“Our teachers have struggled all year to feel supported at the state level,” Asst. Superintendent Gina Biever said.

Dozens of teachers called in sick Friday, forcing the district to close its doors. But, there is no wide spread illness.

Instead of being in the classroom, many teachers and staff members were in the community, continuing to care for children.

“We are trying to do what we teach our kids to do. We teach our kids to stand up for themselves and each other, so that's what we're doing today,” teacher Hadley Meserve explained.

A local church opened their doors for school staff members and students, where they did art, crafts and other fun activities.

“They run through the doors smiling, they're just glad to be with us and that's why we do it,” Meserve added.

Every Friday, the Family Resource Center gives out backpacks filled with food, packed especially tight before a long vacation like spring break. And, because the students are so important, teachers stepped up to deliver them during the demonstrations.

“Teachers emailed and texted and said we want to meet up at the school and deliver the food backpacks - that made my day,” coordinator Lacey Mosby said with a smile.

Meanwhile, Superintendent Kyle Estes tells me it's the children and future educators who will be impacted the most by the legislation.

“We've got to find a path that moves the Commonwealth forward, that's really what it's all about and right now that path looks pretty bleak,” Estes stated.

