Fallen officer's body escorted home

The body of Hopkinsville Police Officer Phillip Meacham was escorted home today by a police motorcade.

Police Officers lined exit ramps and intersections from Madisonville to Hopkinsville on Friday as Officer Phillip Meacham's body was transported home.

The procession started in Madisonville at Medical Examiner's Office where an autopsy was preformed. From there the route went through downtown Hopkinsville until it reached it's final destination at Lamb's Funeral Home on LaFayette Street.

Madisonville Police and fire assisted in the procession. Lt. Andrew Buskov said that in times like this it's important for all men and women in uniform to come together.

"Remember that we all are of the same family and that everybody's here for each other, and just kind of keep everybody in our hearts," said Buskov. "Hopkinsville fire is mourning just like we are and the Madisonville Police Department is mourning just like the Hopkinsville Police is because it really is a brotherhood and we care for everybody."

The city of Madisonville is also doing it's part to show solidarity with it's southern neighbors. Mayor David Jackson announced that all flags in the city will be flown at half staff until Officer Meacham is buried as a show of "partnership," as Mayor Jackson put it, between the two cities.

"I know it's going to be hard on the city of Hopkinsville," said Jackson. "There's going to be a lot of hurt and mourning that's going to take place, but we just want to let them know that we stand with them."

Plans for Officer Meacham's funeral have not yet been announced.

