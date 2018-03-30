Construction begins on Hyatt Place Hotel; groundbreaking moves $18M investment forward

The body of Hopkinsville Police Officer Phillip Meacham was escorted home today by a police motorcade.More >>
Construction is now underway on a new hotel coming to downtown Evansville. The Hyatt Place Hotel is going up at Southeast Second and Chestnut Streets, where the old Scottish Rite use to be.More >>
There's new information on a criminal investigation regarding a Henderson Police officer.More >>
Here are the latest food inspection reports.More >>
Hancock County Schools are closed Friday. According to a tweet from Superintendent Kyle Estes, the closure is due to "high rates of staff absenteeism and our inability to safely cover the required absences with substitutes."More >>
Janice and Carl Duffner planted an extensive flower garden in their front yard instead of grass, which has planting beds, mulched areas, two small ponds, paths and seating areas.More >>
The Baton Rouge Police Department is expected to announce the outcome of their internal affairs investigation into the two officers tied to the Alton Sterling shooting case Friday afternoon.More >>
Stephon Clark was killed by police in Sacramento on March 18.More >>
A teacher accused of bringing students to her Jonesboro home for sex pleaded guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child.More >>
If you're addicted to watching Netflix, there's a job that will pay you to binge-watch their original programming.More >>
As the owner of a bar, Jimmy Galleece is used to strange events.More >>
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, 43-year-old Brent Bishop was just returning home when he found two men inside his house on Richard Lee Circle.More >>
The crash happened Tuesday on Interstate 75 just north of Ronald Reagan in Lockland.More >>
A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.More >>
The investigation continues into the family whose car went over a cliff and into the Pacific Ocean. Officials are searching the family’s home, where neighbors said child abuse may have occurred.More >>
