WNIT Championship on the line Saturday

A title is on the line as Indiana Women's Basketball hosts Virginia Tech in the WNIT Championship game on Saturday afternoon. Tipoff inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall is set for 3 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network.

Indiana (22-14) vs. Virginia Tech (23-13)

Saturday, March 31, 2018 • 3 p.m. ET

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall • Bloomington, Ind.

Broadcast: CBS Sports Network (no online stream)

Radio: WHCC 105.1 FM (Greg Murray)

Live Stats: Sidearm

ABOUT THE COACHES

Indiana

Teri Moren

Career Record: 280-182 (15th Season)

Indiana Record: 81-52 (4th Season)

Virginia Tech

Kenny Brooks

Career Record: 380-149 (13th Season)

Virginia Tech Record: 43-27 (2nd Season)

SERIES HISTORY

Indiana leads 1-0

LAST MEETING

12/4/13 - W, 71-65 (Bloomington, IN in B1G/ACC Challenge)

ABOUT THE HOKIES

Virginia Tech earned their spot in the championship game with a 64-61 road win at West Virginia on Wednesday night. The Hokies played their first road game of the tournament at WVU and are led by junior guard Taylor Emery who scores 18.4 points per game. Redshirt junior forward Regan Magarity adds 13.4 points while leading on the boards with 9.5 rebounds per game. They are averaging 72.7 points per game while shooting 41.7 percent from the field as they finished 6-10 overall in the ACC this season.

TO THE 'SHIP

Indiana used 22 points from senior guard Tyra Buss as all five starters scored in double figures to defeat TCU, 71-58, on Wednesday in the semifinals. It marks the first WNIT championship appearance for the Hoosiers, who had previously made the semifinals in the inaugural Women's National Invitational Tournament in 1998. Indiana will look to become the second-straight Big Ten team to win the WNIT and would join five other league members who have won the title (Penn State -1988; Wisconsin - 2000; Ohio State - 2001; Rutgers - 2014; Michigan - 2017).

HOW THEY GOT TO THE TITLE GAME

Buss's 22 points along with senior forward Amanda Cahill's 14 points led Indiana to a 71-58 over TCU. It marked the first win in the series and first time IU has defeated a member of the Big 12 since it defeated then member Nebraska on Dec. 5, 2011. Junior forward Kym Royster produced a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. The Hoosiers shot 52.9 percent, the fourth time in the postseason they have shot above 50 percent in a game. It also marked the fourth time it has held its opponent to under 60 points, holding opponents to just 55.8 points per game. The Hoosiers have now won their last 14 of 16 dating back to Jan. 24, 2018.

IT ALL COMES TO THIS

Seniors Tyra Buss and Amanda Cahill will officially bid farewell to Hoosier Nation in Saturday's WNIT Championship game. They became the program's all-time winningest senior class in Wednesday's semifinal win over TCU with 81 wins, besting the previous senior class of Jenn Anderson, Karlee McBride and Alexis Gassion. It will all come to an end for the senior duo, who's names are written all over the IU record books and are winners of 55 games (80 percent) inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall during their careers.

20-WINS AGAIN

The WNIT third round win over Purdue gave Indiana its 20th win of the season, marking its third-straight season with 20 wins or more and ninth overall in program history. Last season, IU set a program record 23 wins as it advanced to the WNIT quarterfinals.

SETTING ATTENDANCE RECORDS

With record breaking crowds during the Hoosiers WNIT run, fans have helped set three top 10 single game attendance records. 7,851 fans saw IU defeat TCU on Wednesday in the semifinals, the fourth-best crowd in school history. The 6,001 fans against UC Davis was the seventh-most attended game and upped from the third round crowd of 5,564 that saw IU beat Purdue on March 22 which ranks eighth all-time.

Att. Opp. Date Result

10,022 Purdue 2/20/05 L, 58-62

8,136 Penn St. 3/2/08 W, 78-67

7,986 Wisconsin 1/24/03 L, 58-69

7,815 TCU 3/28/18 W, 71-58

7,143 Purdue 1/9/11 L, 50-55

7,110 Purdue 1/25/04 L, 47-71

6,001 UC Davis 3/25/18 W, 81-66

5,564 Purdue 3/22/18 W, 73-51

5,503 Purdue 1/29/99 L, 86-91

5,490 Iowa 2/27/11 L,79-93

SINGLE SEASON RECORDS

Indiana will tie its single season record for games played on Saturday, marking its 37th game of the season in the WNIT championship. IU also played 37 games when it went 21-16 overall and advanced to the AIAW Regional Championship. The Hoosiers will also break the record for most points in a season, besting last year's mark of 2,547 points as it currently has scored 2,530 points heading into Saturday's game. They are also nine assists away from breaking the single season assists record of 564 also set in 2016-17.

HOOSIERS IN THE WNIT

Indiana is making its fourth appearance in the postseason in the last five seasons and third-straight postseason bid since joining the NCAA in 1981-82. The Hoosiers received the automatic bid into the WNIT for the Big Ten. IU makes its ninth appearance overall in the WNIT, holding a 17-8 overall record (14-3 at home) as it advanced to the quarterfinals in 2016-17. Indiana has made 15 appearances in a postseason with WNIT appearances (1998, 2001, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2013, 2017, 2018) and five NCAA Tournament berths (1983, 1994, 1995, 2002, 2016) and one NWIT appearance (1991). Prior to the NCAA, IU made an AIAW Final Four appearance in 1973 and two AIAW Elite Eight appearances in 1972 and 1974.

BUSS NAMED HONORABLE MENTION ALL-AMERICAN

Senior guard Tyra Buss was named a Women's Basketball Coaches Association All-American Honorable Mention for the second-straight year and the first back-to-back All-American selection in school history. Buss garnered honors in 2016-17 as well and becomes just the sixth All-American selection in school history.

HOOSIERS AT HOME

Indiana will get the chance to play in front of its home crowd one final time in 2017-18. The Hoosiers finished 10-5 overall on its home court in the regular season, its sixth-consecutive winning season in Bloomington. With five WNIT wins, IU is now 15-5 at home, marking the fifth-consecutive season IU has won double digit games at home, including all four under head coach Teri Moren.

SCORED 700

Just when you didn't think there weren't records for Tyra Buss to set, she set another one on Sunday against UC Davis. Her 30 points pushed her over the 700 point mark for the season, the first women's basketball player in school history to do so, She is just the ninth player in school history (men's or women's) to record 700 points in a season. The last player at Indiana to record 700 points in a season - Steve Alford (749 - 1996-97). Buss became the first player in school history to score 600 points in three-straight seasons and broke the single season record against UT Martin, besting the previous mark of 642 by Karna Abram.. She has now scored 747 points in her senior season.

PENN LIGHTS UP

Freshman guard Jaelynn Penn has turned in on in postseason play, averaging 13.7 points and 5.1 rebounds per game in the last seven games. She's also shooting 50.6 percent from the floor in that stretch, while shooting 45.8 percent from the 3-point line. The All-Freshman selection is averaging 10.8 points and 4.8 rebounds per game this season. With 13 points on Wednesday, Penn tied Shirley Bryant for sixth place in a single season for a freshman in program history. She has scored 390 points in her freshman campaign, Her 47 3-pointers made is also good for fourth by a freshman in school history while her 129 attempts also ranks fifth. Her 36 starts also ties the single season freshman record.

CAHILL MAKES HER MARK

Senior Amanda Cahill has also etched name into IU's record books in her final season in Cream & Crimson. She became the third player to record 1,000 rebounds and reached 1,100 rebounds on Sunday against UC Davis. She’s just the second-ever player to record over 1,800 points and 1,100 rebounds. She ranks seventh all-time in scoring (1,872), second all-time in rebounds (1,110), third in all-time double-doubles (40), third in 3-pointers made (199), tied for fourth blocks (135), fourth in 3-pointers attempted (513) and eighth in steals (187). She is also seventh amongst all active Division I players in career rebounds.

KYM'S CONTRIBUTIONS

Junior forward Kym Royster has posted the numbers to show her growth in her third year with Indiana. She has scored 369 points this season, doubling her previous two season point totals combined. She's added four double figure scoring games in WNIT play, including a double-double against TCU. She has scored 20 games with 10 points or more this season.The Newark, Ohio native is up 6.1 points in her scoring this season from her sophomore campaign and also registering 6.0 rebounds per contest, a +3.4 addition from last season.

YEANEY IN DOUBLE FIGURES

Freshman guard Bendu Yeaney has posted double figures in the last eight of nine games including 12 points in back-to-back games against UC Davis and TCU. The Portland, Ore. native is averaging 10.2 points and 5.0 rebounds in the Hoosiers' postseason run and has scored in double figures in 14 games in her rookie campaign.

