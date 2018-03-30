Vanderburgh Co. weekly food inspection reports

Here are the latest food inspection reports.More >>
Here are the latest food inspection reports.More >>
There's new information on a criminal investigation regarding a Henderson Police officer.More >>
There's new information on a criminal investigation regarding a Henderson Police officer.More >>
Hancock County Schools are closed Friday. According to a tweet from Superintendent Kyle Estes, the closure is due to "high rates of staff absenteeism and our inability to safely cover the required absences with substitutes."More >>
Hancock County Schools are closed Friday. According to a tweet from Superintendent Kyle Estes, the closure is due to "high rates of staff absenteeism and our inability to safely cover the required absences with substitutes."More >>
The sirens sounded on Evansville's west side Friday morning.More >>
The sirens sounded on Evansville's west side Friday morning.More >>
For over 100 Henderson County School families affected by the new boundary changes in the Fall, the school district's staff is working to accommodate any questions or concerns.More >>
For over 100 Henderson County School families affected by the new boundary changes in the Fall, the school district's staff is working to accommodate any questions or concerns.More >>
Stephon Clark was killed by police in Sacramento on March 18.More >>
Stephon Clark was killed by police in Sacramento on March 18.More >>
As the owner of a bar, Jimmy Galleece is used to strange events.More >>
As the owner of a bar, Jimmy Galleece is used to strange events.More >>
A family in China thought they were raising a cuddly, family dog. However, as the "dog" grew up, Duan and her family started to feel as if something wasn't right.More >>
A family in China thought they were raising a cuddly, family dog. However, as the "dog" grew up, Duan and her family started to feel as if something wasn't right.More >>
If you're addicted to watching Netflix, there's a job that will pay you to binge-watch their original programming.More >>
If you're addicted to watching Netflix, there's a job that will pay you to binge-watch their original programming.More >>
A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.More >>
A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.More >>
Up until a couple of months ago, he just couldn't get rid of what everyone thought was a beer belly, even after losing 34 lbs.More >>
Up until a couple of months ago, he just couldn't get rid of what everyone thought was a beer belly, even after losing 34 lbs.More >>
Students at Goose Creek High School who are unable to wash their clothes at home can get it done at school thanks to a teacher who saw a need for a laundry service.More >>
Students at Goose Creek High School who are unable to wash their clothes at home can get it done at school thanks to a teacher who saw a need for a laundry service.More >>
Jones County school officials concluded their investigation into accusations of a principle cutting a student's hair Wednesday.More >>
Jones County school officials concluded their investigation into accusations of a principle cutting a student's hair Wednesday.More >>
Brandon Goderich had to dance for all the wrong reasons. It's an unusual policy inside Professor Jonathan Lowndes' class at the Keiser University campus in Pembroke Pines, FL.More >>
Brandon Goderich had to dance for all the wrong reasons. It's an unusual policy inside Professor Jonathan Lowndes' class at the Keiser University campus in Pembroke Pines, FL.More >>
The crash happened Tuesday on Interstate 75 just north of Ronald Reagan in Lockland.More >>
The crash happened Tuesday on Interstate 75 just north of Ronald Reagan in Lockland.More >>