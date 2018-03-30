Vanderburgh Co. weekly food inspection reports

Here are the latest food inspection reports.

Lincoln Market, 751 Lincoln Ave. Non-critical violations: Hand cleaner needs repaired or new one placed in women's bathroom. Drying towels needed in both men's and women's restrooms. Improper thawing of chicken. Basement refrigerator and kitchen counter in need of cleaning.

Zaxby's - N. Burkhardt, 1021 N. Burkhardt. Critical violation: Hand washing sink used for purposes other than hand washing.

MARCO'S PIZZA, 3100 N 1st Ave. Critical violation: Grease trap maintenance log not current.

Subway #56335, 6401 Hwy 41 N. Critical violation: Chemical sanitizer below required concentration at three compartment sink.

Wok N Roll, 311 S Green River Rd. Critical violation: Food safety employee certification expired. Non-critical violation: Scoops with handles not being used to dispense bulk ingredients.

Schaum’s Pizzeria, 240 S Green River Rd. Non-critical violations: Walk in cooler in need of cleaning. Back door held open at time of inspection.

VFW Post 1114, 110 Wabash Ave. Critical violation: Lacking date markings in walking in cooler Non-critical violations: Bulk container scoop lacking proper handle. Sanitizing solution in dish washing machine too weak. Needs adjustment.

Rosie´s Diner, 1423 W Maryland St. Critical violation: Food establishment doesn't have a certified food employee.

Resurrection School, 5301 New Harmony Rd. Non-critical violations: Bulk container scoop lacking proper handle. Dish washer machine in need of adjustment.

Papa Johns, 5436 E Indiana St. Critical violation: Can opener soiled.

Merry-Go-Round, 2101 N Fares Ave. Non-critical violation: Improper storage of in-use utensils.

Logans Roadhouse #316, 1 N Burkhardt Rd. Critical violation: Meat cooler items in grill area not maintained at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or less. No sanitizer container available at bar area. Non-critical violations: In use utensil stored in stagnant water not maintained at 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Meat cooler not holding proper temperature.

Lic´s Ice Cream, 800 E Diamond Ave. Critical violation: Improper use of single service container as a scoop. Non critical violation: Cutting board in need of replacing/resurfacing.

KFC #C119002, 1201 Covert Ave, Non-critical violation: Microwave in need of cleaning.

Hardees, 4249 Highway 41, Evansville. Critical violation: Chemical sanitizer below required concentration for wiping cloths.

No violations:

Vendair Vending @ Berry Plastics.

Jason`s Deli 943 N Green River Rd.

Subway #23569.

Bandana`s Bar-B-Q.

Five Guys Burgers and Fries.

Vendair Vending.

Subway, 1343 Tutor Ln Suite A.

Taco Tierra.

Starbucks Coffee Co #9759.

Thorntons #85.

Thorntons #83.

Sonic Drive-In #105.

Sam´s Pizzaria.

China Express.

Cedar Hall Community School K-8.

Logans Roadhouse #316.

KFC #C119004.

Highland Elementary School.

Helfrich Park STEM Academy 6-8.

Evans School K-6.

Bucks Tavern of Evansville LLC.

Evansville Association for the Blind.

Circle K #142.

Barnes & Noble Bookstore.

Maidens Brewery & Pub.

Fresh Thyme Farmer's Market.