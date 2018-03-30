Wild weekend weather: Snow possible.

Easter weekend may leave us hunting for Spring amid the colored eggs. The Tri-State will see some wild swings in the weather through the weekend and into next week. Saturday's rain has come into focus with this afternoon's models. Right now, it looks like clouds will increase through the morning with scattered showers developing by afternoon. The RPM model places the line across our northwestern counties by early Saturday afternoon. These will drop south of the Ohio River by evening:

Sunday morning will be dramatically colder with temps in the upper 30's and cloudy skies. A few rain/snow showers possible in the morning, especially over Southern Illinois:

For several days now, the GFS model has been showing a band of snow/wintry mix sliding into the Tri-State on Sunday evening. This trend is still showing today, so we are getting more confident that snow is a possibility for Sunday. The models are even showing accumulations for Sunday night. Of course, warm and wet ground conditions will melt most of the snow on contact, but if it can fall fast enough, we may see light accumulations on grassy areas.

By Tuesday, temperatures will soar into the lower 70's. The warming will occur ahead of a cold front which will bring a chance of strong to severe storms on Tuesday afternoon and evening.

