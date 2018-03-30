Dispatch looking into why sirens went off in Evansville

Storm sirens sounded on Evansville's west side Friday morning.

The sirens blared for about 15 minutes starting around 6:15 a.m.

According to dispatch, they did not trigger the sirens and they are working to figure out why they went off.

We'll keep you updated.

