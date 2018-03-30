Dispatch looking into why sirens went off in Evansville

Hancock County Schools are closed Friday. According to a tweet from Superintendent Kyle Estes, the closure is due to "high rates of staff absenteeism and our inability to safely cover the required absences with substitutes."More >>
The sirens sounded on Evansville's west side Friday morning.More >>
For over 100 Henderson County School families affected by the new boundary changes in the Fall, the school district's staff is working to accommodate any questions or concerns.More >>
There's new information on a criminal investigation regarding a Henderson Police officer.More >>
Recent rain could cause problems to areas prone to flooding in the Tri-State, such as Spottsville in Henderson.More >>
A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.More >>
As the owner of a bar, Jimmy Galleece is used to strange events.More >>
A mother is thankful her baby is alive and well after a horrific vehicle crash.More >>
The suspect in the shooting death of an off-duty police officer has been shot and killed by authorities in Tennessee.More >>
The investigation continues into the family whose car went over a cliff and into the Pacific Ocean. Officials are searching the family’s home, where neighbors said child abuse may have occurred.More >>
Newly released audio from the Federal Aviation Administration describes two commercial pilots describing something inexplicably passing over their planes.More >>
The wreckage found on a beach Thursday is believed to be from a sizable merchant ship.More >>
The crash happened Tuesday on Interstate 75 just north of Ronald Reagan in Lockland.More >>
A science teacher at Myrtle Beach High School turned himself in to police and is suspended from teaching after he allegedly grabbed a student by his jacket and slammed him into a table, according to the mother of the student.More >>
Jesse Kilgus, 51, of Elizabethtown, was shot dead at about 1 p.m. behind John Hardin High School.More >>
