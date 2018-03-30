Hancock Co. Schools closed Friday due to 'high rates of staff absenteeism'

Hancock County Schools are closed Friday.

According to a tweet from Superintendent Kyle Estes, the closure is due to "high rates of staff absenteeism and our inability to safely cover the required absences with substitutes."

We will not be making up this day through NTI methods. — Kyle Estes (@KyleEstes1) March 30, 2018

Several other Kentucky school districts have called off class Friday for the same reason, hours after state lawmakers passed a controversial pension bill.

We've reached out to Estes to find out if that's the same reason for the closure in Hancock County.

The Senate voted 22-15 Thursday to approve a bill that preserves most benefits for current workers.

Most of the changes would impact new hires. But the bill still drew the ire of hundreds of teachers protesting in the Capitol, with many chanting they would vote lawmakers out of office in November.

Republican Gov. Matt Bevin tweeted his support for the bill Thursday night, shortly after it passed the Senate.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.