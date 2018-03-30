Watch now on Sunrise: Manhunt for Hopkinsville suspect over

Tune in right now or click here to watch live for these and other stories, your 14 First Alert Forecast and more with Shaelie, Lauren and Byron on 14NEWS Sunrise!

The man who police believe shot and killed a Kentucky police officer is dead. Just hours ago, Kentucky State Police confirmed that police in Clarksville, Tennessee shot and killed James Kennith Decoursey. It happened, after they had what they're calling a "brief encounter" with him. Lauren Artino has more on this developing situation.

Weather: In the wake of a front, light rain will end early then slow clearing during the afternoon. High temps in the lower to mid-50's along with a northwest breeze. On Saturday, brief sun then clouds and rain during the afternoon. Breezy with high temps near 60-degrees. Chilly Easter Sunday as high temps only reach the upper 40's…about 15-degrees below normal. Scattered rain during the afternoon with brief snow possible Sunday night.

